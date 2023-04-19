Marie-Alix de Putter, President of the Bluemind Foundation, awarded the prestigious 2023 Archbishop Tutu Leadership Fellowship Programme

Marie-Alix is a senior executive with 16 years of experience in strategy and corporate affairs in Africa’s public and private sectors. She has a teaching background and demonstrated strengths in cross-cultural management, global marketing, and communications. A published and bestselling author, her work has been read and watched by 280M+ people on various channels, including major national and international media, in more than 130 countries. She has previously served as Communication Director for Africa at OCP Group; and founded HEMLEY Productions, a content media company. Marie-Alix is also the co-founder of The Okwelians, a Think Do Tank whose mission is to build a community of ethical and responsible leaders willing to promote a culture of social innovation in Cameroon and Africa. Marie-Alix de Putter has received several awards. In June 2022, she was named “Best Woman Leader in Africa” (special mention) at the Africa Investments Forum & Awards (AIFA) of the same year for her commitment to women and her innovative impact on mental health in Africa. In September 2021, she was named one of the 30 most innovative people on the African Continent by the American magazine QUARTZ. « As the Most Reverend Archbishop Desmond Tutu once said in one video address to the Tutu Fellows: “I look to you to be the generation that drives the transformation of Africa, and I particularly look to the Archbishop Tutu Fellows to be at the forefront of change. You are blessed with the talents of leadership but with this comes enormous responsibilities. I hope you are prepared to take up the challenge.” A commitment to which Marie-Alix de Putter subscribes. “I am committed to taking up my responsibilities and tirelessly pursuing my dedication to/with/for Women and Africa. Moreover, if recognitions can be individual, they must contribute to a collective story. This award is first and foremost to the amazing tribe of people that have supported me tirelessly throughout my career and life.” she added.