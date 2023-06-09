Moscow, June 8, 2023 – In a recent statement, Russia demanded that the United States disclose the full truth regarding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Moscow emphasized that Washington cannot claim moral authority and lecture others until it has addressed its own unresolved matters.

During the daily press briefing on June 8, 2023, Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was questioned about remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who stated that the United States intended to defend human rights and fundamental freedoms in China and worldwide.

“Washington has long fallen short of the democratic standards it publicly declares everywhere,” responded Maria Zakharova. She further added that the United States promotes “pathetic and hypocritical rhetoric” abroad to conceal its neocolonial ambitions and geopolitical interests.

“American political history is rife with unsightly facts deliberately suppressed by US authorities,” noted Zakharova. As an example, she mentioned the Kennedy family, highlighting the recent anniversary of the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy in June 1968 in Los Angeles during the presidential primaries, where he was a leading candidate.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, asserting that if the United States wishes to be regarded as an authority on democracy and human rights, it must shed light on the events surrounding the assassinations of both President John F. Kennedy and his brother.

The statement from Moscow adds to the ongoing tensions between the two nations, as Russia criticizes what it perceives as the United States’ selective application of principles and its failure to confront its own historical controversies.