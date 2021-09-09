Kagame’s killing machine these days is driven by Brigadier General Nyakarundi. Muganga should shade light on how Nyakarundi recruited him to harm Rwandans in Canada.

By David Himbara

Lawrence Muganga is best-positioned to reveal how Kagame’s killing machine now headed by Brigadier General Vincent Nyakarundi operates. As Rwanda’s military attaché in the US and Canada, Nyakarundi recruited Muganga to harm me and others. To his credit, Muganga refused to harm me. Nyakarundi’s criminal activities are what led the US and Canada to refuse to renew his diplomatic visa. That is when General Paul Kagame rewarded Nyakarundi by appointing him director of Defence Intelligence. Maganga is of particular interest in understanding how Kagame’s killing machine operates.

General Paul Kagame rewarded and General Vincent Nyakarundi

In September 2019, General Paul Kagame rewarded Brigadier General Vincent Nyakarundi. Kagame appointed Nyakarundi the new director of the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI), rebranded as “Defence Intelligence.” Those who know Nyakarundi describe him as smart, intelligent, cunning, thoughtful, and deadly. Nyakarundi is in a league of his own in comparison to brainless killers such as Jack Nziza or Dan Munyuza. Why was Nyakarundi rewarded? Nyakarundi became director of Military Intelligence after the governments of the United States and Canada refused to renew his diplomatic visa as Rwanda’s military attaché. American and Canadian would not renew Nyakarundi’s diplomatic Visa because of one deadly fact – his criminal activities targeting Rwandans and friends of Rwanda considered to be enemies of the Rwandan state, read Kagame.

Lawrence Muganga is one of the best-positioned individuals who came to understand how the notorious Nyakarundi terrorized the Rwandan community in North America. In my case, Nyakarundi recruited Muganga and other Rwandans based in several Canadian cities, namely, Edmonton, Ottawa and Toronto, to wipe me out. Muganga could have easily accomplished the deadly mission – he visited me in Toronto and I visited him in Edmonton. Muganga wouldn’t do, however, thank goodness. Muganga instead alerted police authorities in Canada. Muganga is best-positioned to educate us on how Kagame’s killing machine now headed by Brigadier General Nyakarundi, operates. Stay tuned.