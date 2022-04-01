Non-UK Licensed Casino Regulators

Non-UK licensed casinos have regulators that gamblers should examine since legitimacy is based on the regulators. Bettors must also evaluate the regulators to assess whether the casino is safe and dependable. Here is a list of well-known regulators of numerous Non UK licensed casinos for UK players.

Malta Gaming Authority

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is a gambling regulator existing for a long time. The regulator is popular in the eGaming industry as it provides casino licenses and regulates activities that involve gambling and betting.

Casinos licensed by MGA accept people from almost every part of the world. Thus, they are the 10% holders of online gambling in the global market. The regulator also earned an excellent reputation, and hence, it provides the best gambling options, a safe environment, and secured money transactions. They also establish worldwide gambling and betting events such as Summit of iGaming, Malta, and European poker tournaments.

Curacao eGaming (Curacao)

Casinos that Curacao eGaming licenses are popular with gamblers from the United Kingdom as their restriction aren’t as strict as casinos licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission. Casinos licensed by this regulator are Win Diggers Casino, WG Casino, Very Well Casino, Red Lion Casino, Roletto Casino, and Mystake Casino. Casinos licensed by this regulator have many great games to offer, and hence operators grant higher limits due to low taxes and fees. Casinos licensed by this regulator also offer great rewards such as travel tickets and accept various methods of e-payment such as cryptocurrency that can be withdrawn instantly.

Gibraltar Regulatory Authority

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority differs from the other regulators in this list. It’s similar to the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) due to its strictness and constraints. It’s also famous for its strict and rigid license obtaining process. Casinos licensed by this regulator offer magnificent rewards and the greatest and latest games as they represent well-known and huge brands and provide it all at a low cost. Non UK licensed casinos for UK players with GRA licenses are reliable and safe as they value their customers’ protection.

Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission

One of the top regulators well-known for granting casinos a healthy balance of business and freedom is The Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission. It has a well-established reputation as many casinos licensed by this regulator became successful in the industry. Casinos licensed by this regulator offer benefits, insurances, and programs to protect their customer. Hence, casinos licensed by this regulator are very well known for the protection they provide to their customers.

Swedish Gaming Authority

The Swedish Gaming Authority is a European regulator well-known for the protection it provides to the customers of non UK licensed casinos for UK players. Casinos licensed by this regulator offer a fun, safe, and fair environment and provide both the greatest and the newest gambling games.