Ntwali John Williams: The latest victim of dictator Paul Kagame

When the journalist Ntwali John Williams bravely questioned the so-called Rwandan democracy and its leader’s suspicious actions, according to President Paul Kagame, Ntwali had ”crossed the red line.” Kagame soon ordered Ntwali’s killing. Ntwali’s so-called ”motorcycle accident” left his loving family with many unanswered questions.

Listen to this heart-wrenching story of persecution in Rwanda to better understand why home doesn’t feel like home to many Rwandans, as described in Emma’s personal experience written in her book ”The Terrible Truth About The Truth” which you can find at the link below: