Home Politics Events President Kagame displays football skills as his team defeats FIFA in Football... PoliticsEvents President Kagame displays football skills as his team defeats FIFA in Football Delegation Tournament March 16, 2023 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President Kagame: We need to keep bad politics out of sports | 73rd FIFA Congress The 73rd FIFA Congress | Press Conference | Kigali, 16 March 2023 Kigali: Infantino elected for a 3rd term as FIFA President LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Δ FOLLOW US0FansLike3,823FollowersFollow44,435SubscribersSubscribe RECENT POSTSHow To Improve Your Academic Performance With Dissertation Essays?March 16, 2023President Kagame: We need to keep bad politics out of sports | 73rd FIFA CongressMarch 16, 2023The 73rd FIFA Congress | Press Conference | Kigali, 16 March 2023March 16, 2023Kigali: Infantino elected for a 3rd term as FIFA PresidentMarch 16, 2023Kigali welcomes the World! FIFA Congress Opening Ceremony || Kagame and Infantino welcome remarksMarch 16, 2023President Kagame & King Mohammed VI awarded CAF President’s Outstanding Achievements AwardMarch 16, 2023President Kagame displays football skills as his team defeats FIFA in Football Delegation TournamentMarch 16, 2023CAF President’s Outstanding Achievements Awards Ceremony | Acceptance Speech by President Kagame.March 16, 2023FIFA Congress Dinner | Remarks by President Kagame.March 16, 2023The Benefits of Obtaining Grenada Citizenship through Investment March 16, 2023 CARTOONThe new image of FrancophonieOctober 15, 2018The New Rwandan Penal CodeOctober 1, 2018The ambiguous release of Victoire Ingabire UmuhozaSeptember 21, 2018Is Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza really Free?September 21, 2018When Kagame will visit Rwanda?June 15, 2018James Musoni’s passport confiscated by presidential guardMarch 19, 2018Genocide: A Terror and repression weapon in the hands of KagameFebruary 23, 2018The Kagame Phantom RailwaysJanuary 17, 2018Rwanda: Will Sarkozy take the place of Bill Clinton and Tony Blair?January 17, 2018It has been an open secret in Zimbabwe for many years that Emmerson Mnangagwa wanted to succeed Robert Mugabe as president.November 23, 2017Kagame gets 5000 $ for each refugee deported from Israel to Rwanda.November 22, 2017Kagame feels that he should be elevated to Nelson Mandela or Mahatma Ghandi’s status.November 12, 2017I stopped listening to Criminal Kagame’s speeches a long time agoOctober 31, 2017The junta regime is at the cross roads, the country is facing its worst financial crisis in post genocide era.October 21, 2017Kagame – the ruler hires the jet from criminal Kagame the businessmanOctober 21, 2017Is it Diane Shima Rwigara and her family on trial or Kagame and his Courts are on trial?October 19, 2017Has Kagame become a victim of his relationship with the Clintons?October 18, 2017The Union Trade Centre SagaOctober 16, 2017Adeline Rwigara’s Holy Bible has been confiscated!October 14, 2017Ange Kagame In the steps of her father?October 9, 2017