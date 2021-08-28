President Kagame holds Meetings ahead of G20 Compact with Africa Summit.

President Kagame has arrived in Berlin, Germany where he will join Heads of State from various African countries for the #G20 Compact with Africa #CwA Summit hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. G20 CwA was launched in 2017 to promote private investment in Africa.
— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 26, 2021
This evening in Berlin, President Kagame met with Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens South Africa @SiemensAfrica, Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank @EIB, and Holm Heller, Chairman of the kENUP Foundation.
— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 26, 2021
This evening in Berlin, President Kagame meets with President @Macky_Sall of Senegal ahead of the #G20 Compact with Africa Summit #CwA. pic.twitter.com/MVnM5fKzzh
— Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 26, 2021