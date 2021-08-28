kENUP BioNTech Roundtable | Press Statement by President Kagame | Berlin, 27 August 2021

President Kagame participated in a meeting with BioNTech CEO Uğur Şahin convened by the kENUP Foundation, with President @Macky_Sall , President @vonderleyen to agree on a way forward for the development of end-to-end vaccine production in Africa, starting with Rwanda and Senegal. pic.twitter.com/IijfzJrTX2

President Kagame: Thank you BioNTech not only for being the genius behind this technology but also for having this vision that Africa, the place that needs what is being done urgently, is also associated and benefits. pic.twitter.com/A3EgVh282C

