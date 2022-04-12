President Sassou Nguesso welcomes President Kagame to Brazzaville, Republic of Congo for a three day State Visit that will include a visit to Oyo. pic.twitter.com/nE6a0XjGFa — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) April 11, 2022

President Kagame in the Republic of Congo for a three-day State Visit. pic.twitter.com/CW7BwhBt9G — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) April 11, 2022

Today in Brazzaville, President Kagame addressed a joint session of the Congolese Parliament. pic.twitter.com/4iJLMLC6Yb — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) April 11, 2022

This evening, President Denis Sassou Nguesso hosts a State Banquet in honour of President Kagame who begins his three-day State Visit. pic.twitter.com/XrYQzwzb8X — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) April 11, 2022

"We have what it takes to address common challenges, joining forces to ensure that we continue to move our countries faster towards progress and success." President Kagame | State Visit to the Republic of Congo. pic.twitter.com/110hMQNlGY — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) April 11, 2022

“We need to move to deliver what we have promised ourselves, but above all promised our citizens. It is high time to do better.” President Kagame pic.twitter.com/0jVY3ly7oF — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) April 12, 2022