RMDC (MRCD-UBUMWE) reaction of the ongoing Paul Rusesabagina trial

On 31 August 2020, the world was shaken by the images of the 1994 Rwandan hero – Paul Rusesabagina who, during the Rwandan tragedy, saved 1268 people – being handcuffed, surrounded by heavily armed Rwandan police in Kigali, while being presented to journalists. Since then, efforts by various governmental bodies such as the US Senate and Congress, the European Parliament, non-profit organisations such as Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation and The Tom Lantos Human Rights, have been made in vain to try and secure the release of Mr. Rusesabagina.

The request to set Mr. Rusesabagina free, was driven by a number of good reasons ranging from his kidnapping and extradition from Dubai to Kigali, illegal detention and deprivation of his rights while in custody, among others. Now that his trial is nearing its end, the political organization – Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change (RMDC) – that Mr. Rusesabagina was among the founding members and Vice President of, reacts on the way his pseudo trial was conducted, and calls for more support for his unconditional release.

From the onset, Mr. Rusesabagina was detained illegally at an unknown destination for 3 days (from 28 – 31 August 2020), during which period he was blindfolded, hands and feet tied up together, with a gag on his mouth and deprived of food and drinks and sometimes deprived of sleep. This ill-treatment continued even after he had been shown to the public. At one time, a government employee tramped on his neck with military boots in an attempt to persuade him to sign a statement indicating that he received some money from foreign countries to sponsor FLN activities of destabilizing Rwanda. From that time, his family and lawyers recorded a series of his rights violated, starting with the right to freedom from arbitrary detention, the right to legal representation, and the right to humane treatment in detention.

According to The American Bar Association, a list of 13 charges against Mr. Rusesabagina was made public on November 16, 2020:

The creation of an illegal unit

Being a member of a terrorist organization

Sponsoring terrorism

Illegal human trafficking as an act of terrorism

Armed robbery as an act of terrorism

Raiding of buildings and transporting persons or objects to commit terrorist attacks

Murder as an act of terrorism

Beating and intentionally injuring as an act of terrorism

Burning as a terrorist act

Murder as a terrorist act (a second count)

Assault and battery as terrorist acts

However, as it was feared prior to the trial, the process failed to meet the required international and regional standards of a fair trial, particularly for a person who is allegedly accused of such heavy crimes. To begin with, Mr. Rusesanagina’s family was able to identify and appoint lawyers of international reputation from various countries including Belgium and the United States. However, the Government of Rwanda did not allow all these lawyers to undertake the task in Rwanda. Only Me Gatera Gashabana, a Rwandan lawyer who is based in Rwanda, was allowed to represent Mr. Rusesabagina.

The trial started on 17 February 2021. During a series of audiences that followed, Mr. Rusesabagina and his lawyers explained how the Rwandan courts didn’t have authority to prosecute him for a number of issues, including the way he was transferred to Rwanda which is not regulated by any legal framework around the world, as well as the restricted access to his case files. This means that Mr. Rusesabagina was denied of his right to adequately prepare for his case. Furthermore, the Rwandan Minister of Justice who has prisons under his responsibilities, ordered prison authorities not to let any document reach Mr. Rusesabagina’s hands unless it had been scrupulously screened by them. These orders included the denial of Mr. Rusesabagina access to more than 3,000 pages of his case. The request to grant more time, had also been refused. As if that was not enough to deprive him of his rights to prepare for his case, Mr. Rusesabagina was further denied the right to meet with his lawyer to discuss his trial. This implies that Mr. Rusesabagina was denied of his right to private communication.