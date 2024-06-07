Rwanda: Diane Rwigara Blames Kagame After Her Exclusion from Presidential Race

Diane Rwigara, the only woman who aspired to run for President of Rwanda, has accused the incumbent, Paul Kagame, of preventing her from participating in the elections. Following the release of the provisional list of approved presidential candidates, Diane Rwigara took to her X account to ask, “Paul Kagame, why don’t you want me to run?”

She continued, expressing her disappointment: “After all this time, the work, and the sacrifices I have made, it is disheartening to learn that I am not on the list of candidates for the presidency.

“This is the second time you have denied me my right to contest in the elections.”

The provisional list of three approved candidates includes President Paul Kagame, representing the RPF party, Frank Habineza of the Green Party, and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana.