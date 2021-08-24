RWANDA: Diplomatic power by the gun!

By Erasme Rugemintwaza

Rwanda has recently been on all fronts and the resounding successes make the Country of Thousand Hills to sweep aside many of its setbacks and annoying forfeits.

In the Central African Republic, Rwanda has been a security provider by saving the country on the outskirts of falling into rebel hands, when the UN were lagging behind in proceedings. In Mozambique, the jihadists withdrew from Cabo Delgado at the sole announcement of the presence of the Rwandan Defense Forces (RDF), when the Southern African Development Community (SADC) also too slow to intervene in its member country. Kagame then flies to help his African brothers and ipso facto usurp the honor!

With these two countries, the Central African Republic and Mozambique, Rwanda has recently signed military cooperation agreements, whose premises of which are the achievements of exceptional prowess. Also the Rwandan Chief of Staff General Jean Bosco Kazura increased military-diplomatic visits in the countries of the region, including Zimbabwe, Angola and Tanzania.

Thus for the principal of reciprocity required in diplomatic matters, the military leaders of these countries respectively visited Rwanda with the sole objective of strengthening the existing military cooperation between their Armed Forces and the RDF, in different fields and specialties in operations and military trainings.

Thus the Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (AAF), General António Egìdio de Sousa Santos came to Rwanda for a working visit from July 26 to 30, 2021, while the Zimbabwean Minister of Defence Madame Muchinguri Kashiri came to Rwanda from August 2 to 3, 2021. And from August 23 to 26, 2021, it is the turn of General Venace Mabeyo, Chief of Staff of the Tanzanian People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) who is visiting Rwanda, with the same objective of strengthening cooperation between the two armed forces.

We cannot ignore the negotiations between Kigali and Ndjamena, which certainly have a military character.

Briefly, to get out of the political isolation it was subject a little before covid-19, Rwanda wants to become a diplomatic power by military power demonstration; a way of feeling a little balanced in the face of frustration due to the rupture of the umbilical cord of Uganda, without forgetting Burundi, which has never hidden that Rwanda is always trying to annoy it.