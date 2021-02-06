Rwanda: Due to General Kagame’s relentless desire to monopolize the country’s civic life, all Rwandans abroad are at risk – Freedom House

By David Himbara

Freedom House report titled the Global Scale and Scope of Transnational Repression shows how authoritarian regimes deploy violence against exiles and diasporas to silence dissent. The report names six main culprits, namely, China, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, and Turkey. The case study of Rwanda details how the regime of General Paul Kagame hunts down its victims abroad in its agenda to eliminate its perceived enemies. The report concludes:

“Transnational repression is a long-standing pillar of President Paul Kagame’s rule, with incidents dating back to the 1990s and including a string of suspected assassinations and renditions. Due to the government’s relentless desire to monopolize the country’s civic life, essentially all Rwandans abroad are at risk.”

Stay tuned.