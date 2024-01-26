Rwanda Hosts Leaders of Guinea and Mozambique

President Doumbouya, accompanied by his wife, Lauriane Doumbouya, a French national, arrived at the Kanombe airport, where they were received by President Paul Kagame in a ceremonial honor. This visit reciprocates President Kagame’s trip to Guinea last year, highlighting the strengthening ties between Rwanda and Guinea.

It is anticipated that several cooperation agreements across various sectors will be signed between the two nations. These agreements are expected to enhance bilateral relations and promote shared interests in different fields.

Additionally, the Rwandan President’s office revealed that President Kagame hosted a meeting with President Nyusi of Mozambique on Thursday evening. They discussed “cooperation in various areas of mutual interest,” signifying a deepening of the relationship between Rwanda and Mozambique.

This visit by President Nyusi follows a recent meeting in Kigali earlier this week between the chief of the Mozambican armed forces, Admiral Joaquim Mangrasse, and his Rwandan counterparts, including the Rwandan army chief and the Minister of Defence. These discussions are particularly relevant given Rwanda’s military assistance in Mozambique.

Rwanda has dispatched thousands of soldiers to aid in combating the insurgent group that has severely impacted the Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique.