Rwanda Is East Africa Community’s Worst Ranked in Road Infrastructure.

By David Himbara

Kagame’s Collapsed Transportation Infrastructure Has Left Thousands Stranded at the Border Between Gakenke and Muhanga Districts.

General Paul Kagame’s Singapore of Africa is ranked 148th out of 224 countries in terms of the total length of the road network that includes the length of the paved and unpaved portions.

Kenya is the East African Community leader at 31, followed by Tanzania at 56; Uganda at 112; while Burundi is ranked 130th.

It is therefore no surprise that Kagame’s road infrastructure often collapses leading to deaths and loss of properties, as Kagame’s own The New Times reported on January 5, 2022.

According to The New Times , thousands of people are stranded at the border of Gakenke and Muhanga districts due to the collapsed road infrastructure. A wooden bridge that connects the two districts collapsed drowning one person while an unknown number of people were still unaccounted for.

Without a bridge between Gakenke and Muhanga, thousands of residents who travel between the two for agricultural activities and other businesses are now stranded indefinitely. What a shame.