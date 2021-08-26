Paul Kagame in Berlin!

Par RUGEMINTWAZA Erasme

According to the message that the Rwandan presidency posted on its Tweeter account, on August 26, 2021, President Paul Kagame arrived in Berlin, Germany. He joins other Heads of States from various African countries in a G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) summit, organized under the patronage of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on August 27, 2021.

President Kagame has arrived in Berlin, Germany where he will join Heads of State from various African countries for the #G20 Compact with Africa #CwA Summit hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. G20 CwA was launched in 2017 to promote private investment in Africa. — Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) August 26, 2021

The CwA initiative was launched in 2017 by Germany to promote private investment in Africa. The German Embassy in Rwanda wished President Paul Kagame and his delegation a safe journey.

The main objective of CwA is to increase the attractiveness of private investments by substantially improving macroeconomic, commercial and financial frameworks. CwA offers to willing African countries, the opportunity to improve the conditions for private investment, especially in the area of infrastructures. Note that twelve African countries have joined the initiative: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

It should also be noted that this summit of Heads of States will take place after a G20 ministerial conference, which is being held in Italy, on the economic empowerment of women, while the current situation shows that the coronavirus pandemic has had serious repercussions on them. Certainly a critical attention will focus on the situation of Afghan women in the Taliban era.

The summit will mainly talk about investment in Africa, the production of the vaccine against covid-19 in Africa, but also the global situation in Afghanistan will be mentioned with much more emphasis on the plight of women in Afghanistan.

This evening in Berlin, Kagame met with Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens South Africa, Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank and Holm Heller, Chairman of the kENUP Foundation.

This CwA summit is a favorable situation for the businessman Kagame with his company producing vaccines and drugs against covid-19, but also the humanitarian Kagame with his willingness to welcome Afghan fugitives, and this will certainly raise sympathies and even honors towards him; because the Afghan situation is a great challenge for the West.

Je me réjouis de l’entretien que j’ai eu ce jour, à Berlin, avec mon frère le Président @PaulKagame. Nous avons discuté de questions d’intérêt commun, dont notamment la production de vaccins anti #Covid en Afrique. pic.twitter.com/3UQeNJSEEX — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) August 26, 2021

In addition, Kagame holds in his hands a godsend in this chaotic situation in Afghanistan: the SOLA. Thus, the CwA is an ultimate occasion than ever for Kagame to stand upright and ipso facto the unfortunate occasion than ever for the dissenting voices against him and especially for Rusesabagina, who all risk to be sacrificed by the West obsessed by those genuine fireworks of Kagame.