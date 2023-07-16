RWANDA NATIONAL CONGRESS (RNC) STRONGLY DENOUNCES PRESIDENT PAUL KAGAME’S SPEECH OF JULY 02, 2023

On July 2, 2023, President Paul Kagame delivered a speech, which not only shamelessly distorts historical facts, but also constitutes a call for violence and the perpetuation of the tragedies that have bereaved Rwanda.

Indeed, in the speech, President Kagame declared that Rwanda has existed as a country only since the beginning of the current regime on July 4, 1994. He also claimed that the history of Rwanda is written in blood and should not in no way be erased by history written in ink. By way of conclusion to this diabolic assertion, he invited the Rwandan youth to do everything possible to preserve this history written in blood and not to accept that it be replaced by that written in ink.

Rwanda National Congress considers that these remarks of President Kagame are very reprehensible and strongly denounces them. Reducing the many centuries of existence of Rwanda to only the period of his regime is a matter of megalomania and the contempt of all the generations of men and women who built the country. Likewise, recommending to the Rwandan people who have suffered so much from fratricidal conflicts to continue to write their history in violence constitutes irrefutable proof that, under the regime of President Kagame, Rwanda and the entire African Great Lakes region will never have peace.

President Kagame’s speech actually reflects the accuracy and veracity of the many reports denouncing his gross violations of human rights, as well as the enormous pressure coming from all sides demanding that he opens up political space. His speech is also an expression of fear of his failure to mobilize the Rwandan population to support his war of aggression he has waged against the Democratic Republic of Congo.