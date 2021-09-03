Rwanda: Rachid Hakuzimana, another politician to be silenced. Can this stop?

By Frank Steven Ruta

It’s yet a quarter century that Rwanda is ruled under totalitarianism, a country where free speech and liberty have vanished for good. Politicians, Journalists, Human Rights activists and opinion leaders are being gradually silenced.

By definition Totalitarianism is a form of government that attempts to assert total control over the lives of its citizens. It is characterized by strong central rule that attempts to control and direct all aspects of individual life through coercion and repression. It does not permit individual freedom. This is the current Rwanda.

Today, Friday September 03rd, 2021, the Rwandan politician Abdul Rachid Hakuzimana might be the next voice to be silenced. He is expected at RIB, Rwanda Investigation Bureau, hugely known of torturing politicians and free-minded people so to plead guilty to crimes they have never committed.

His crime is nothing more than speaking out loud about human rights violations in Rwanda committed by the Rwandan government against its citizens.

He has been a politician since 1992, as he is a co-founder of the PDI political party. Recently, he was imprisoned for a period of eight years for political reasons, released from prison he continued to campaign for the rule of law to be established in Rwanda.