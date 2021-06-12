Press Release

RWANDA WALKS AWAY WITH THE ARREST OF CASSIEN NTAMUHANGA LEAVING MOZAMBIQUE ALONE TO FACE ITS ACCOUNTABILITY.

This June 09, 2021, the Rwandan Ambassador to Mozambique, Claude Nikobisanzwe, interviewed by the newspaper O Canal de Moçambique, a Mozambican newspaper reputed for its professionalism, said that the arrest of Cassien Ntamuhanga, on the orders of Kigali, is a “fake news”. The newspaper reports that “The Canal de Moçambique heard the Rwandan ambassador to Mozambique, Claude Nikobisanzwe, about the detention of Ntamuhanga Cassien, on the orders of Kigali, Claude Nikobisanzwe told our newspaper that this is fake news.”

We, RANP-Abaryankuna, on the basis of evidence and testimonies in our possession maintain that the journalist, political refugee, political activist for reconciliation and Rwandan unity, our founding member was arrested by the Mozambican Police, we are waiting for the Mozambican authorities to shed light on his whereabouts.

The fact that Rwanda through the voice of its Ambassador to Mozambique, Claude Nikobisanzwe, denies the involvement of the Rwandan authorities leaves the Mozambican authorities alone to face their liabilities on this unlawful arrest and detention.

Therefore, we continue to call on Mozambique to end this wrongful incommunicado detention off Mr Ntamuhanga Cassien and to guarantee Mr. Ntamuhanga’s fundamental rights including access to legal counsel. Owing to the evidence in our possession we intend to sue the State of Mozambique through local and international legal mechanisms for this violation of basic human rights, dignity, and liberty. The issue of deprivation of liberty is especially troublesome as we fear that Mr Cassien Ntamuhanga will repatriated to Rwanda or will continue to be held incommunicado.

We, RANP-Abaryankuna, have suffered the loss of Niyomugabo Gerard and Kizito Mihigo, our founding members and three young brothers of Ntamuhanga Cassien have been assassinated by Paul Kagame’s regime. Their only “crime” of Kizito Mihigo and Niyomugabo Gerard was to have founded our revolutionary movement calling for peaceful reunification and democratisation of Rwanda. The only “crime” of Ngabo Fikil Jimmy, Mutuyimana Joel and Ngabonziza Moses was to be family members of Ntamuhanga Cassien. In view of the heinous assassination of these innocent men it is imperative that Ntamuhanga Cassien as a political refugee must be protected and cannot be sent to Rwanda.

The RANP-Abaryankuna request that the international community and human rights organizations continue to lobby Mozambique to act in accordance with Mozambican and international law. We also request that our members and supporters continue to petition the State of Mozambique to distance itself from the dictatorship of Kigali by acting according to the law and international treaties that it has ratified.

