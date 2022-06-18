Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta dismisses fears of war with neighbouring DR Congo

Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta granted an interview to FRANCE 24 to discuss the increasingly tense situation with neighbouring DR Congo. Earlier this Friday, a Congolese soldier crossed the border and was killed by Rwandan security forces, while two Rwandan soldiers were wounded. Fighting between Congolese troops and a rebel movement called the M23 has inflamed tensions between the two neighbours. Biruta dismissed fears that the tensions could lead to a war. He also insisted that Rwanda was “committed” to its deal with the UK to take in asylum seekers, despite the first flight being cancelled earlier this week.
Home News Read for you Rwanda’s Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta dismisses fears of war with neighbouring DR...