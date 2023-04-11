This article will demonstrate the best ways to download YouTube Shorts on desktop and mobile. Just like downloading TikTok Shorts for offline viewing or downloading and converting YouTube videos to your preferred format, there are multiple ways to get YouTube Shorts download. If you want to learn how to do this, this article will get you covered.

What is YouTube Shorts?

YouTube Shorts is a new way for people to create and watch short-form videos on YouTube. It is an innovative way to discover, watch, and share videos on the world’s largest video platform. People want to download YouTube Shorts because it allows them to watch and share a variety of short videos from a variety of content creators in an engaging and easy-to-navigate way. With its simple and intuitive interface, YouTube Shorts makes it easy to watch, discover, and share short-form videos.

Easiest Ways to Download YouTube Shorts on Desktop

There are a number of different websites that can be used to download YouTube Shorts, but YTBvideoly is the most effective choice. Millions of people have benefited from this fantastic video downloader by snagging their preferred audio tracks, videos, playlists, channels, and even video previews. It gives you a selection of different quality options to choose from, including 720p, 1080p, 2K, and 4K, providing you even more flexibility when it comes to downloading YouTube Shorts.

YTBvideoly provides a number of useful features in addition to downloading YouTube Shorts videos, including:

The service is completely free, no annoying ads

Neat and user-friendly UI

100% secure, no need to risks

Download YouTube Shorts in MP4, 3GP, MP3, or WEBM formats

Download YouTube Shorts via URLs

Download the best-quality video thumbnail at the same time

Download a batch of YouTube Shorts in one click

With the powerful features, it’s very easy to download YouTube Shorts via YTBvideoly, here are the steps:

Step 1: Find the specific YouTube Shorts you want to watch offline.

Step 2: Find the URL on the top of the website of the YouTube Shorts video.

Step 3: Copy and paste the URL into the search field of the website.

Step 4: Choose the video quality and format you need.

Step 5: Click the “Download” button and the Shorts will be downloaded within seconds.

Easiest Ways to Download YouTube Shorts on Mobile Devices

1.Download YouTube Shorts through Website

To download a YouTube Short video to your smartphone, here are many methods to do so: through a YouTube Shorts download website or with an application. Downloading YouTube Shorts through a mobile phone’s browser works the same way as it does on a computer. Here are the steps to get YouTube Shorts downloaded to your mobile phone（which means “скачать видео с ютуб шортс” in Russian）:

Step 1: Open the YouTube app and navigate to the Shorts category.

Step 2: Tap the sharing icon next to the video you want to download and select “Copy Link” .

Step 3: Open a browser and go to a website like YTBvideoly.

Step 4: Paste the copied link into the box and select “Download”.

Step 5: Scroll down to view the various video formats available for download.

Step 6: Tap the “Download” button next to the desired format to save the video to your device.

2.Download YouTube Shorts through Application

If you are looking for an application to download YouTube Shorts, Tube Shorts Watch Short Videos is a suitable program for downloading any Shorts on mobile devices. You can watch and download as many celebrity, song, and trend Shorts as you like with this app. With the official app available on Google Play, downloading YouTube Shorts is a breeze on Android. In addition, you may use this software to save videos from YouTube (the regular YouTube videos) to your Android device to view later. Unfortunately, the application is not compatible on an iOS device. Steps of how to download YouTube Shorts using Tube Shorts Watch Short Videos are listed as follows:

Step 1: Install Tube Shorts Watch Short Videos on your Android phone by going to Google Play.

Step 2: Then, on the main dashboard, find the YouTube channel that originally uploaded the video short you wish to download.

Step 3: Third, click the download button next to the YouTube Shorts you wish to save.

Step 4: After the download is done, you can then see the video in your phone’s gallery.

Conclusion

Learning how to download YouTube Shorts is quite simple. You have the option of using websites like YTBvideoly and additional apps. Although there are plenty of tools to down load YouTube Shorts, YTBvideoly is the greatest online YouTube Shorts downloader because of its superior quality, speed, user-friendliness, and interface features. Whichever method you choose, you will be able to watch your favorite YouTube Shorts even when you’re not connected to the Internet.