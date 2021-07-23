The Best Ways to Optimize Your Smartphone 

Smartphones are the most important digital devices of the 21st century. Without them, modern life would be less easy, entertaining, and convenient. According to Statista, over 75% of the world’s population owns a smartphone, which highlights the sheer power and magnitude of the global smartphone market.

Interestingly, there are lots of ways you can get the most out of your smartphone experience, from changing the settings to improving the external design.

So, if you’re an avid smartphone user, you should read through this list of the best ways to optimize your phone.

Stream and bet on sports

In recent years, smartphones have become the ultimate tools for streaming and betting on sports. From football to the NBA, the sports you can choose from are endless – there is something for everyone.

To get started, it’s firstly important for you to learn about the betting sites Australia has available.

Use a smartphone case

If you’re unhappy with your smartphone’s design, you can equip it with a case to drastically improve the appearance.

Many people find that they don’t like the back of their smartphones – for example, they might dislike the appearance of the rear camera. Thankfully, a case can help to eradicate this and optimize your phone’s design.

There are many types of cases available that you can buy online or in-store. Gel and leather phone cases are particularly popular, and are available in most colors.

If you’re a passionate fan of a particular brand, such as Apple, you can buy brand-made cases from their specific stores. These types of cases are tailor-made for your phone and will (generally) be better quality than ones manufactured by third parties.

Create an aesthetic with a new wallpaper

Your smartphone’s wallpaper is key to the design. Simply by changing to a new wallpaper, you can instantly boost the aesthetic and look of your phone, which will breathe new life into your experience.

If you’re a fan of darker, ‘lights out’ aesthetics, you should choose an AMOLED wallpaper – which is a type of wallpaper specifically designed for dark mode. There are plenty of websites and apps dedicated to AMOLED wallpapers that you can choose from, so make sure to check them out.

A popular choice with many Android and iPhone users is ‘AMOLED Wallpapers 4K’, available in both app stores.

Download the latest software update

iPhones and Android’s frequently release new software updates. The only problem with this is, if you have automatic updates switched off, you aren’t going to know that there’s an update available.

Therefore, you need to go into your phone’s settings and turn automatic updates on. Also, make sure to follow your smartphone’s brand on social media to stay up-to-date with the latest software updates.

Software updates will fix any existing system and app bugs, while also installing new features. These updates help your phone to perform at its maximum ability.

If you don’t update your software, you’re going to miss out and be stuck with an underperforming phone.