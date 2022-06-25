THE COMMONWEALTH IS A CLUB OF GOOD DICTATORS WITH THEIR HYPOCRITE BOSSES FROM WEST COUNTRIES LED BY THE UK

PRESS RELEASE N°12/PS.IMB/NB/2022

Today on June 25, 2022, the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) held in Rwanda is due to end its sessions probably with a mezzotint outcome regarding human rights issue while the latter is among the Commonwealth’s core values.

Indeed, during this famous meeting started on June 20, 2022, discussion on human rights issue was conspicuously missing. This is a crying shame for the Commonwealth family which is all of often boasting to champion the human rights values.

It is not a secret. The Rwandan Government’s human rights record is a tale of numerous documented facts which run counter to Commonwealth’s core values.

As a matter of fact, over years, the Rwandan Government made itself conspicuous through various inhuman facts including but not limit to cracking down on dissent, muzzling the news media, throwing into prison political opposition leaders and jounalists, forced disappearances of critics, restricting political space.

Without any shame, the British Prime Minister, during this summit, Mr Boris Johnson has attacked and accused Russia of violation of human rights in Ukraine while himself hadn’t the courage to avail a bit of time during his stay in Rwanda to visit political opposition leaders and journalists thrown into Rwandan prisons where they are living in inhuman conditions waiting certainly to die.

The Social Party Imberakuri strongly condemns the attitude of Commonwealth. This is purely the double standard which is really becoming a standard for Commonwealth, it is so far not less than hypocrisy.

Today, West Countries are publically boasting to champion human rights values and unanimously condemn Russia and China as autocratic regimes characterized by gross violating of the values of modern societies but they are overlooking the human tragedy prevailing in Rwanda. How sad it is!

The Social Party Imberakuri would like to underline that the double standard and hypocrisy of West countries including UK run counter to theirs best interest.