The most criminal foul in a FIFA World Cup final

The final match of a FIFA World Cup tends to be an event where both teams try to be quite restrained. It seems that in most cases, squads try to be careful of not conceding goals, rather than trying to score their own.

The 2010 FIFA World Cup final was no exception. Spain and the Netherlands faced each other on the 11th of July of that year. The Spanish squad tried to keep possession without making risky passes. On the other hand, the Dutch team tried to keep a solid defensive block in order to keep Spain away from their goal.

Nigel de Jong attacks

As said before, both teams were quite restrained during most of the match. Both of them knew that conceding a goal early could end their dreams of winning the FIFA World Cup.

However, there was a particular player that wasn't restrained at all. This was the case of Dutch midfielder Nigel de Jong. He was well known for playing with too much force sometimes. This is the same force that he applied over the chest of Xabi Alonso.

It was the 27th minute of the first half. Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso was trying to catch a ball that was about to fall. De Jong was also trying to do the same. He tried to kick the ball away from the talented Spanish player. However, his foot landed precisely at Alonso’s chest. It was a dramatic image.

A controversial decision

Howard Webb was the referee of that match. During those years, the Englishman was seen as the best referee in the world by many people.

Probably the pressure of showing a red card in the first half was too much for the referee. To be fair, de Jong didn’t deserve a red card for that, he deserved a life sentence. To the shock of all spectators, the referee forgave the Dutch player by only showing him a yellow card.

Webb cautioned a total of 13 players. 8 of them were Dutch and 5 were Spanish. Some of the players who got yellow cards were:

Robin van Persie;

Arjen Robben;

Xavi;

and John Heitinga, who got a second yellow and therefore a red in the extra time.

The Spanish team won 1-0 with a goal from Andrés Iniesta.