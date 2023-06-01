The Most Popular Types of Bingo

Bingo has been around for as long as gambling, and like all casino-style games, different iterations of the game have come to the forefront of online gaming in recent years. So how many versions of this seemingly simple game can there be?

Here we are going to take you through various types of bingo games, all easy to grasp and a whole lot of fun to play. Bingo is an easy game to understand and play, and with a variety of different ways to play, this seemingly one-sided game has, over the years, become one of the most popular online games today.

30 Ball Bingo – A.K.A ‘Speed Bingo’

While not as common as other types of bingo, 30-ball bingo plays only 30 numbers at a time, allowing it to be played a lot faster than more traditional or conventional bingo games. It is particularly attractive to those players that have less time on their hands, or it is for those that are seeking a different kind of thrill.

Gaming cards have 9 numbers, each square filled with a 3×3 grid. And not only is it a faster game, but 30-ball bingo also has just one grand prize for full-house winners. Now that is exciting stuff.

75 Ball Bingo

The most popular across the United States is 75 ball bingo; the winner must have a full row of numbers checked off on their card in any direction. Other alternatives to the game allow players to use different patterns to complete a row. These types of games, and more, can be found and enjoyed at Bingo Mum.

This 75-ball bingo card is a 5×5 grid with 25 squares. 24 of these contain numbers, while the center square is left blank.

80 Ball Bingo

Specifically designed for online players, 80-ball bingo has seen a spike in popularity in recent years. To win, the player has to mark off a complete row in the pattern that is shown on the bingo card. 80-ball bingo uses a 4×4 card and holds 16 numbers.

Popular patterns used for winning include 4 corners, single numbers, and vertical and horizontal lines. Do not forget to keep your eye on the ball, though; there are more experimental patterns out there for you to capitalize on.

90 Ball Bingo

The number and depth of 90-ball bingo are the appeals of this game, and it is the most popular version of the game in the world today. The 15 numbers are displayed randomly across the 9 columns, with 5 numbers in each of the 3 rows.

The winner is the first person that is able to complete a horizontal row, with the second winner acquiring two full horizontal rows of numbers. The Grand Prize winner is the one that manages to get every single number on their bingo card – Full House, Yippee.

Although the games have changed and been modified over the years, bingo is bingo, and the same basics still apply. Fun, simple, and always a good time both in-person and online.