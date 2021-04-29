The refugees in Malawi and sympathizers thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Through your prayers, actions and more the Lord has given the refugees yet another day through the High Courts of Malawi that have blocked the government’s directive to relocate the 50,000 refugees to the Dzaleka refugee camp with a capacity of no more than 10,000.

The judges have stopped the separation of families, put a halt to endangering these human beings given the current Covid-19 pandemic and have given the school-going refugee children the opportunity to write their exams in the coming weeks and have a proper chance at a better life than their parents had.

Though there are many battles ahead, join us in praising and thanking the Lord and His human instruments through which He acts.

Let us keep refugees (in Malawi, RD Congo, Congo-Brazzaville and all other parts of the world) in mind and heart especially through prayers, circulating information and any other means necessary at hand.

Please transfer this message of gratitude to all the people, institutions and journalists you sent earlier messages to.

“May mercy, peace, and love be multiplied to you”🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

SOS Réfugiés

https://www.facebook.com/sosrefugies/