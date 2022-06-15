THE SOCIAL PARTY IMBERAKURI EXPRESSES ITS CONCERN OVER THE MYSTERIOUS DISAPEARANCE OF MR ERASTE BIZIREMA ITS REPRESENTATIVE IN KIGALI CITY

In October 2021, Mr. Eraste BIZIREMA had an interview with TV UMURABYO over the political situation in Rwanda. He criticized the Rwandan Government and went on one step further to criticize the ruling party RPF INKOTANYI.

During this interview, Mr. Easte BIZIREMA pointed out directly the RPF INKOTANYI’s political system and demonstrated how this party ill-treats Rwandans. He compared RPF INKOTANYI with the former one state party MRND. He highlighted how it would plunge Rwanda in tragedy as had done MRND and he feared for the worse.

Since then, Mr. Eraste BIZIREMA has undergone threats from anonymous calls and he was even many times being subject of physical threats while on way to home in the evening.

Before those threats following this interview, the Social Party Imberakuri would like to inform the general public that during the interrogation of its Founding President; Me NTAGANDA Bernard prosecuted by the Rwandan Investigation Bureau for various crimes including terrorism, the name of Mr. Eraste BIZIREMA was mentioned many times as his accomplice.

Following this mysterious disappearance of Mr. Eraste BIZIMANA and after trying in vain to find out his whereabouts in order to know his fate, the Founding President of the Social Party Imberakuri; Me NTAGANDA Bernard has juged necessary to inform the Rwandan Investigation Bureau (RIB) but there is no clue of his life until today.

The Social Party Imberakuri expresses its deep concern over the mysterious disappearance of Mr. Eraste BIZIREMA. Hence, it alerts the national and international opinion in order to come to the aid of him and at the same time, it urges various Rwandan security agencies to present him to public in case he is in custody. This may be true since those security agencies use all of often to keep in close custody those who are suspected to have committed various crimes but at the end they present them to public.

To sum up, the Social Party Imberakuri warns all those whose cruelty proves that the devil is in them. They have to keep in their mind that their ordeal against innocent people won’t remain unpunished. It is a higher time to put up their swords.

Done at Kigali, on June 15, 2022

Me NTAGANDA Bernard

Founding President of the Social Party Imberakuri Candidate for Presidential election of 2024 (Sé)