The successful VakıfBank S.K. volleyball team

Turkish volleyball has been quite successful for both men and women. The 1xBet mobile software can be grabbed for free, and you can use this app to bet on sports matches from many of those volleyball sides.

One of the best female teams from Turkish volleyball is VakıfBank S.K.. Founded in 1986, it quickly rose into prominence until becoming one of the most powerful teams in Turkey and also in Europe. The team has obtained some achievements that have even made it into the Guinness World Records. If you wish, you can use the 1xBet app to bet on sports matches, and this software will work flawlessly on Android and iOS devices.

History of the team

As said at the beginning, VakıfBank S.K. was established in 1986. It is interesting to know that it actually originates from the merger of two other teams, which were VakıfBank and Güneş Sigorta. During its first years the team was based in the Turkish capital of Ankara. However, soon after its establishment it moved to Istanbul. Visit now https://in.1xbet.com/live get match score live stream 1xBet from plenty of volleyball matches played in Turkey.

The squad has won plenty of competitions throughout its existence. Some of them are:

the Club World Championship;

the CEV Champions League

the CEV Top Teams Cup;

the CEV Challenge Cup;

the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Club World Championship;

and plenty of domestic tournaments.

At 1xBet you can get match scores and live streams from all those exciting competitions. It is also worth mentioning that VakıfBank S.K. was the first team to ever claim the CEV Champions League trophy in an unbeaten manner. As it will be seen, this is not the only impressive record obtained by this squad.

An impressive record

Another event that shows how successful VakıfBank S.K. is was what happened in their 2012-13 domestic season. By the way, any live volleyball match from this great championship can be wagered from the 1xBet website.

Specifically, the team won all the competitions it played. That already is a great achievement. However, the incredible thing they did was that they won every single one of their matches. In other words, out of 47 matches they played overall, they won all 47 of them. This incredible feat also made its way into the Guinness World Records. It is highly unlikely that this record will be broken anytime soon. This is another reason to follow live volleyball matches played by VakıfBank S.K. on the 1xBet website.