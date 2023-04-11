There have been countless great football players throughout history, but narrowing it down to the top 10 can be a challenge. Here are my picks for the top 10 best football players ever, in no particular order:

Pelé – Brazilian striker Pelé is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. He scored over 1,000 goals during his career and led Brazil to three World Cup victories. Diego Maradona – Argentine midfielder Diego Maradona is another football legend. He led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup and is known for his “Hand of God” goal in the quarterfinals against England. Lionel Messi – Argentine forward Lionel Messi is widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. He has won numerous individual awards, including six Ballon d’Or titles, and has led Barcelona to numerous titles. Cristiano Ronaldo – Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is another player who is often mentioned in the conversation for the greatest footballer of all time. He has won five Ballon d’Or titles and has led his teams to numerous domestic and international titles. Johan Cruyff – Dutch forward Johan Cruyff is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. He won three Ballon d’Or titles and led the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 1974. Franz Beckenbauer – German defender Franz Beckenbauer is widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all time. He won the World Cup as both a player and a coach and also won the Ballon d’Or twice. Michel Platini – French midfielder Michel Platini won three Ballon d’Or titles and led France to victory in the 1984 European Championship. Zinedine Zidane – French midfielder Zinedine Zidane is another player who is often mentioned in discussions of the greatest footballers of all time. He won the World Cup with France in 1998 and is known for his stunning goal in the final. Ronaldo – Brazilian striker Ronaldo is another player who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He won two World Cups with Brazil and scored over 400 goals during his career. Eusébio – Portuguese forward Eusébio is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. He won the Golden Boot at the 1966 World Cup and scored over 700 goals during his career.

These 10 players have left a lasting mark on the sport of football and will always be remembered as some of the greatest players ever to grace the field.