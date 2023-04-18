The top 10 best singers ever

There have been many great singers throughout history, but it’s difficult to narrow down a list to just ten. However, based on their impact on music, their vocal abilities, and their longevity in the industry, here are my top 10 best singers ever:

Aretha Franklin – Known as the “Queen of Soul,”

Aretha Franklin’s powerful vocals and emotional delivery made her one of the greatest singers of all time. Her hits such as “Respect” and “Natural Woman” have become classics, and her influence can still be heard in the music of today.

Whitney Houston –

Whitney Houston’s incredible range and flawless technique earned her the title of one of the greatest vocalists of all time. Her iconic hits such as “I Will Always Love You” and “Greatest Love of All” continue to inspire new generations of singers.

Freddie Mercury –

As the lead singer of the legendary band Queen, Freddie Mercury’s unique voice and commanding stage presence made him a true icon. His hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Are the Champions” have become anthems for generations.

Elvis Presley –

Elvis Presley’s unique blend of rock, country, and blues made him one of the most influential singers of all time. His hits such as “Jailhouse Rock” and “Hound Dog” helped shape the sound of rock and roll.

Frank Sinatra – Known as “Ol’ Blue Eyes,”

Frank Sinatra’s smooth voice and impeccable phrasing made him one of the greatest crooners of all time. His hits such as “My Way” and “New York, New York” have become timeless classics.

Mariah Carey –

Mariah Carey’s impressive vocal range and powerful delivery have earned her a place among the greatest singers of all time. Her hits such as “Vision of Love” and “Hero” continue to inspire new generations of singers.

Stevie Wonder –

Stevie Wonder’s soulful voice and innovative use of technology made him one of the greatest singers and songwriters of all time. His hits such as “Superstition” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You” have become iconic.

Celine Dion –

Celine Dion’s powerful vocals and emotional delivery have made her one of the most successful singers of all time. Her hits such as “My Heart Will Go On” and “The Power of Love” have become timeless classics.

Adele –

Adele’s soulful voice and emotional delivery have made her one of the most successful singers of the 21st century. Her hits such as “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You” have earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Michael Jackson –

Michael Jackson’s groundbreaking music videos, innovative dance moves, and iconic voice made him one of the most influential singers of all time. His hits such as “Thriller” and “Billie Jean” have become classics.

Of course, there are many other great singers who could easily be included on this list, but these ten artists have left an indelible mark on the music industry and will be remembered for generations to come.