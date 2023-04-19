Choosing the top 10 best songs ever is a difficult task, as there are so many great songs from different genres and eras. However, here are my personal picks for the top 10 best songs ever, in no particular order.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

This classic rock song by Queen is a masterpiece of music, featuring a complex arrangement of vocal harmonies, guitar solos, and operatic sections. The song tells a story of love, betrayal, and redemption, and has become an iconic anthem that has stood the test of time.

“Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

Another classic rock song, “Stairway to Heaven” is a timeless masterpiece that features a haunting melody and poetic lyrics. The song builds to an epic crescendo, with Jimmy Page’s guitar solo becoming one of the most iconic in rock history.

“Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” is widely considered one of the greatest songs of all time. With its poetic lyrics and soulful vocals, the song captures the essence of the 1960s counterculture and has become an anthem for generations of music fans.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” is one of the most iconic songs of the 1990s, and helped to define the grunge rock movement. With its distorted guitar riffs and raw, emotive vocals, the song captures the frustration and angst of a generation.

“Imagine” by John Lennon John Lennon’s

“Imagine” is a timeless classic that has become an anthem for peace and hope around the world. With its simple melody and poignant lyrics, the song encourages listeners to imagine a world without war, poverty, or religion.

“I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” is one of the greatest vocal performances in history. The song, originally written and performed by Dolly Parton, has become an iconic ballad that captures the depth of human emotion and the power of love.

“What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” is a soulful masterpiece that reflects on the social and political issues of the 1970s. With its lush orchestration and powerful vocals, the song remains relevant today as a call for unity and social justice.

“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” is a timeless classic that helped to define the sound of the 1980s. With its infectious beat and unforgettable chorus, the song is a testament to Jackson’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles The Beatles’

“Hey Jude” is a classic ballad that captures the spirit of the 1960s. With its uplifting melody and sing-along chorus, the song has become an anthem for generations of music fans.

“Purple Rain” by Prince Prince’s

“Purple Rain” is a masterpiece of funk rock that features soaring guitar solos and soulful vocals. The song, which was also the title track of the iconic film, has become an enduring symbol of Prince’s legacy as a musician and performer.

These ten songs represent some of the greatest achievements in the history of music, spanning multiple genres and eras. They are timeless classics that continue to inspire and move listeners today, and will undoubtedly continue to do so for many years to come.