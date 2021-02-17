The trial of Paul Rusesabagina – the Real Story press conference 10:30 AM Eastern February 17

The Sham Trial of Paul Rusesabagina begins Wed. February 17 at 8:30 AM Kigali time; Family and Legal team present the truth at 10:30 AM Washington, D.CBy: Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation

Paul RusesabaginaWASHINGTON – Feb. 16, 2021 – PRLog — According to news reports, the trial of Paul Rusesabagina will begin tomorrow February 17 in Kigali at 8:30 AM local time. The family has not been notified so we are basing this on what we see in the media. https://www.newtimes.co.rw/news/mrcd-fln-trial-live-streamed

After the conclusion of the trial at 10:30 AM Eastern (Washington, D.C.) time, the family and attorneys will hold a zoom press conference to debrief on the days events and present the actual facts. To participate in the press conference please register below and a link will be sent to you. The press conference will also be streamed on Facebook @FreePaulRusesabagina

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Feb 17, 2021 10:30 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: The Trial of Paul Rusesabagina-The Real Story

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_belsVrPHSiiH7RbLvphtkA



The Rusesabagina defense team has filed three pre trial motions that the court should rule on before any other proceedings can take place. None of the motions have had any response to date. Documents below are available at https://hrrfoundation.com/resources-about-rwanda/

(1) Letter from Gatera to the Presiding Judge, 15 January 2021

(2) Motion re Fundamental Rights, 20 January 2021

(3) Second Motion re Fundamental Rights, 15 February 2021

Background: Paul Rusesabagina, an internationally renowned humanitarian who saved the lives of 1,268 people during the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has regularly criticized human rights violations and a lack of democracy in Rwanda, while working for an internationally sanctioned truth and reconciliation process and sustainable peace in the Great Lakes Region of Africa. He was kidnapped by the government of Rwanda on August 27 and taken to Kigali, where he is currently held in prison. Rwandan President Kagame is a dictator who does not tolerate dissent, who slanders and intimidates critics of his government, including calling them “terrorists,” and who has a long record of imprisoning and even killing those he considers to be critics or political opponents.

TO PRE-REGISTER FOR WEBINAR/PRESS CONFERENCE

