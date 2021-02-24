Three Stages of All Truth and Three Categories.



Among people who have known Padiri Nahimana recently, specifically since last year, the first thing that clicks in the minds of many once his name is mentioned, is him being associated to the recurring announcement of the death of the head of the state; Paul Kagame.

Not many mustered mental grit to dig deeper and find out on their own whether there was any veracity behind the announcement or not.

To quote the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer; all truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.

Accordingly, one can safely posit that at the current moment the fact that Paul Kagame is no longer, is no longer violently opposed.

The quest for awakening as many Rwandans as possible to the reality that there has been something fishy going on around the health and physical presence of Paul Kagame since early last year has never been a triviality.

Those who may think or say it has fall into one of the following three categories:

a- Naive and lacking political discernment.

b- Cowardly but fervent Kagame fanatics who have trouble facing and stomaching the truth that hurts.

c- Malicious RPF quislings trying to mislead the public in order to carry out their dirty scheme.