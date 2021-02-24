Top Rated Slots To Play Online

Slots used to be exclusively played at land-based gambling establishments but the invention of the Internet changed all that. In fact, the digital revolution that led to the invention of the Internet actually created the technology that was needed to make virtual video slots a reality.

Microgaming created the first online casino software platform and this went live in 1996. Early online casinos were table games focused and this was because video slots were still mostly in development. Reel Em In by WMS was the first virtual video slot to appear at online casinos and it was good enough to produce demand for more of these games.

Now slots rule the roost and most online casinos and one of the new sites in the UK are slots focused. This is because slots are extremely popular with punters and they are also very profitable for casinos. Even though there are now hundreds of slots to play there is still that small percentage of slots that have become top rated classic games to play online.

Immortal Romance Slot

Immortal Romance by Microgaming is an example of what can be achieved if special attention is paid to every aspect of a slot, including the graphics, the narrative and even the music. All these elements come into play here to create a slot that is bursting with an atmosphere that suits the eerie vampire theme down to the ground.

There are a number of free spins packages to be unlocked here and each one relates to a character from the slot. The Wild Desire random feature that can be triggered with any spin, adds some more thrills to the base game.

Book Of Dead Slot

Book Of Dead is one of the highest rated slots of all time. This ancient Egyptian artifact-hunting slot is one of the earliest entries into the book-based games. The actual book of the title acts as a wild symbol and it also helps to trigger that 10 free spins bonus round. Here a symbol is chosen randomly to act as a special expanding feature during the complimentary spins.

Cleopatra Slot

Cleopatra is still a top attraction at numerous online casinos and it is one of the original and best of all the Egyptian based games. Obviously, the historical figure is the star symbol and she acts as the wild symbol as well. Landing 5 Cleopatra’s in a row pays out 10,000x times your original stake. Look out for the Sphinx scatter symbol too, as landing 3 or more leads to 15 free spins and all wins come with an x3 multiplier added. The bonus here can be retriggered numerous times and this adds an extra thrill to the bonus feature.

Age Of The Gods King Of Olympus

Playtech are the creators behind a huge series of Greek myth themed slots and Age Of The Gods King Of Olympus was one of the first to use 3D animation. The game also includes jackpots and a 10 free spins bonus round, where the multiplier is increased every 2 spins up to a maximum of x6 on the final 2 spins.