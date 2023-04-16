Top 10 best main battle tanks.

M1A2 Abrams:

The M1A2 Abrams is a third-generation main battle tank used by the United States Army and other militaries. It is an upgrade of the M1 Abrams, with improved armor, advanced electronics, and a new ammunition storage system.

The tank is powered by a gas turbine engine, which provides high mobility and speed, and has a range of over 265 miles. Its armor consists of a composite matrix of depleted uranium and steel, which provides excellent protection against enemy fire. The M1A2 is also equipped with advanced targeting systems, including a thermal imaging system, a laser rangefinder, and a ballistic computer.

In terms of armament, the M1A2 is equipped with a 120mm smoothbore gun, which is capable of firing a variety of ammunition types, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS), high explosive anti-tank (HEAT), and multipurpose anti-tank (MPAT) rounds. The tank also has a coaxial machine gun and a .50 caliber machine gun mounted on the turret.

The M1A2 Abrams has been in service since the 1990s and has seen action in several conflicts, including the Gulf War, the Iraq War, and the War in Afghanistan. It has proven to be a highly effective and reliable tank, with excellent mobility, firepower, and protection.

However, the M1A2 is not without its drawbacks. Its high weight and large size make it difficult to transport and maneuver in certain terrain, and its cost is relatively high compared to other tanks on the market. Additionally, the tank’s gas turbine engine requires more maintenance than a conventional diesel engine.

Overall, the M1A2 Abrams is a formidable main battle tank with advanced technology and proven combat effectiveness, but its high cost and limitations in certain situations may make it less desirable for some militaries.

Leopard 2A7:

The Leopard 2A7 is a modernized version of the Leopard 2 main battle tank (MBT), which has been in service with the German Army since the 1970s. The Leopard 2A7 incorporates a number of upgrades and improvements over the previous versions, including enhanced armor protection, improved firepower, and increased mobility.

In terms of armor protection, the Leopard 2A7 features a modular add-on armor system, which can be adjusted to provide optimal protection against different types of threats. The tank also has a new turret design, which offers increased protection against both kinetic and explosive projectiles. Additionally, the Leopard 2A7 is equipped with an active protection system (APS), which can detect and intercept incoming projectiles before they can reach the tank.

The Leopard 2A7 also has an upgraded main gun, the Rheinmetall 120mm L55 smoothbore gun, which has improved accuracy and range over the previous L44 gun. The tank can also fire a variety of different ammunition types, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS), high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT), and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs).

In terms of mobility, the Leopard 2A7 has a new engine, which provides increased horsepower and torque. The tank also has a new transmission, which allows for smoother and more efficient shifting of gears. The Leopard 2A7 can reach a top speed of around 70 km/h (43 mph) on paved roads and has a range of around 550 km (340 miles) on a single tank of fuel.

Overall, the Leopard 2A7 is a highly capable and advanced MBT, which offers enhanced protection, firepower, and mobility over previous versions. The tank is currently in service with the German Army and has been exported to a number of other countries around the world.

T-14 Armata:

The T-14 Armata is a next-generation main battle tank developed by Russia’s Uralvagonzavod corporation. It was first unveiled in 2015 and has since been showcased in various military parades and exhibitions.

The tank features several advanced technologies, including an unmanned turret, a 125mm smoothbore cannon, and an active protection system. The unmanned turret allows for greater crew safety by reducing the size of the tank’s crew compartment, while the smoothbore cannon and active protection system provide improved firepower and protection.

The T-14 Armata is also equipped with a highly advanced computerized control system that allows for precise targeting and fire control. Additionally, the tank has a modular design that enables easy maintenance and upgrades.

While the T-14 Armata represents a significant leap forward in tank technology, it has faced some criticisms and challenges. One of the main issues is its high cost, which may limit its production and deployment. Additionally, there have been concerns about the tank’s actual combat performance, as it has yet to see combat.

Overall, the T-14 Armata is a highly advanced and impressive tank that demonstrates Russia’s commitment to modernizing its military capabilities. However, its ultimate success will depend on its actual combat performance and whether it can be produced in sufficient numbers to make a meaningful impact on the battlefield.

Challenger 2:

Challenger 2 is a British main battle tank (MBT) that was introduced in 1998 as a successor to the Challenger 1. It was designed and manufactured by BAE Systems Land (formerly known as Vickers Defence Systems) and is currently in service with the British Army.

The Challenger 2 is a highly advanced tank with a powerful 120mm rifled gun, which is capable of firing a wide range of ammunition types, including armour-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS), high-explosive squash head (HESH), and smoke rounds. The tank also features a sophisticated fire control system that includes a laser rangefinder, thermal imaging sights, and a stabilised gunner’s sight that allows for accurate firing on the move.

In terms of protection, the Challenger 2 has heavy composite armor and an explosive reactive armor (ERA) package that provides protection against anti-tank missiles and other high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) rounds. The tank also has a nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) protection system and a crew survival system that can keep the crew alive in the event of an emergency.

One of the strengths of the Challenger 2 is its mobility. The tank is powered by a Perkins 26.1 liter V12 diesel engine that can produce up to 1,200 horsepower, allowing it to travel at speeds of up to 37 miles per hour (60 km/h) on roads and 25 miles per hour (40 km/h) off-road. The tank also has a range of up to 280 miles (450 km) on a single tank of fuel.

Overall, the Challenger 2 is a highly capable tank that has proven to be a reliable and effective platform for the British Army. However, it has been in service for over two decades and there are concerns that it may be becoming outdated, particularly in terms of its protection against newer anti-tank weapons. As a result, there are plans to upgrade the tank or potentially replace it with a new MBT in the coming years.

Merkava Mk. 4:

The Merkava Mk. 4 is an Israeli main battle tank that was first introduced in 2004. It is the latest version of the Merkava tank series and has undergone significant upgrades compared to its predecessors.

The tank is heavily armored and has a low profile, making it difficult to detect and hit. It is equipped with advanced defensive measures, including a Trophy active protection system that can intercept and destroy incoming missiles and rockets.

The Merkava Mk. 4 is also equipped with a 120mm smoothbore gun, which can fire a variety of ammunition types, including high-explosive, armor-piercing, and anti-tank guided missiles. The gun is stabilized and can fire accurately while the tank is moving, providing increased accuracy and mobility in combat.

In terms of mobility, the Merkava Mk. 4 is powered by a 1,500 horsepower engine, which gives it a top speed of 64 kilometers per hour on road and 55 kilometers per hour off-road. It has a range of 500 kilometers and can travel through difficult terrain, including deep water and steep slopes.

Overall, the Merkava Mk. 4 is a highly capable and advanced tank that has proven its effectiveness in combat operations. Its advanced armor, defensive measures, and firepower make it a formidable opponent on the battlefield.

Type 99:

Type 99 is a main battle tank developed by China North Industries Corporation (Norinco) for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It is a third-generation tank, which was first introduced in the late 1990s and has undergone several upgrades since then.

The tank is armed with a 125mm smoothbore gun, which can fire a variety of ammunition types, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS), high explosive anti-tank (HEAT), and high explosive fragmentation (HEF) rounds. It also has a 12.7mm machine gun and a 7.62mm machine gun for close-range defense.

The Type 99 has a welded steel turret with composite armor, which provides protection against a wide range of threats, including anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs). It also has an active protection system (APS) that can detect and intercept incoming missiles.

The tank is powered by a 1,500 horsepower diesel engine, which gives it a top speed of around 80 km/h and a range of up to 500 km. It has a crew of three, including a commander, gunner, and driver.

Compared to its predecessors, the Type 99 has several improvements, including a better fire control system, increased armor protection, and enhanced mobility. However, it is still considered to be inferior to some of the latest Western and Russian tanks, such as the M1 Abrams and T-90.

Overall, the Type 99 is a capable tank that has been designed to meet the requirements of the PLA. Its advanced technology and firepower make it a formidable opponent on the battlefield, although it may still face challenges in matching the capabilities of some of the more advanced tanks in the world.

K2 Black Panther:

The K2 Black Panther is a South Korean main battle tank developed by Hyundai Rotem for the Republic of Korea Army. The tank is designed to replace the aging fleet of M48 Patton tanks and complement the K1A1 and K1 tanks currently in service.

The K2 Black Panther has a number of advanced features, including a domestically produced 120 mm smoothbore gun, a composite armor system, and a high-performance powerpack. It is also equipped with an advanced fire control system, an auto-loader, and a thermal imaging system that provides enhanced situational awareness for the crew.

The tank has been in service since 2014 and has been deployed by the South Korean military in a number of exercises and operations. It has received positive reviews for its performance, with particular praise for its mobility, firepower, and protection.

However, some critics have raised concerns about the tank’s high cost and the difficulties that may arise in maintaining and repairing its complex systems. There have also been questions raised about the tank’s suitability for urban combat scenarios, given its size and weight.

Overall, the K2 Black Panther represents a significant advancement in South Korean armored warfare capabilities and is likely to remain a key component of the country’s military strategy for years to come.

AMX Leclerc:

The AMX Leclerc is a main battle tank that was designed and manufactured by the French company Nexter Systems (previously known as Giat Industries). It was first introduced into service with the French Army in 1992 and has since been exported to several countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The Leclerc is a highly advanced and heavily armed tank, featuring a 120mm smoothbore gun that can fire a range of ammunition types, including armor-piercing and high explosive rounds. It also has a 12.7mm machine gun for anti-aircraft and anti-personnel use, as well as a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun.

The tank is powered by a 1,500 horsepower diesel engine, which gives it a top speed of around 72 km/h and a range of up to 550 kilometers. It is also equipped with advanced electronics and computer systems, including a fire control system, an automatic target tracker, and a battlefield management system.

Overall, the AMX Leclerc is a highly capable and sophisticated tank that has been praised for its performance in combat. Its advanced features and firepower make it a formidable opponent on the battlefield, and it is likely to remain in service with the French Army and other countries for many years to come.

T-90MS:

The T-90MS is a modernized variant of the T-90 main battle tank (MBT), which was developed in Russia in the early 1990s. The T-90MS is equipped with a number of advanced features, including improved armor protection, a more powerful engine, and a digital fire control system.

One of the most significant upgrades to the T-90MS is its new Relikt reactive armor system, which provides better protection against anti-tank missiles and other modern threats. The tank also features a new engine, the V-92S2F, which provides improved performance and reliability.

In terms of armament, the T-90MS is equipped with a 125mm smoothbore gun, which can fire a variety of ammunition types, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) rounds and high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) rounds. The tank also has a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a remote-controlled 12.7mm machine gun for anti-aircraft defense.

The T-90MS also features a digital fire control system, which includes a thermal imaging sight, laser rangefinder, and ballistic computer. This system allows the tank crew to engage targets with greater accuracy and speed.

Overall, the T-90MS is a highly capable and modern MBT that is designed to excel in a variety of combat situations. Its advanced armor protection, powerful engine, and digital fire control system make it a formidable opponent on the battlefield.

Ariete:

The Ariete is a modern main battle tank developed by Italy in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It is the latest in a long line of Italian tanks dating back to World War II.

The Ariete is heavily armored and features a powerful 120mm smoothbore gun, which is capable of firing a variety of ammunition types, including armor-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) rounds and high explosive anti-tank (HEAT) rounds. It also has a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun and a 12.7mm machine gun mounted on the turret.

The tank is powered by a German-made MTU MB 873 Ka-501 diesel engine, which produces 1,200 horsepower and gives the Ariete a top speed of around 70 km/h on roads and 50 km/h off-road. It has a range of around 550 kilometers on a full tank of fuel.

The Ariete has been used by the Italian Army in various peacekeeping missions and combat operations, including in Afghanistan and Iraq. It has also been exported to other countries, including Spain and Qatar.

In terms of drawbacks, some analysts have criticized the tank’s relatively high weight, which can limit its mobility in certain situations. Additionally, some have questioned the effectiveness of its armor against modern anti-tank weapons.

Overall, the Ariete is a capable and modern main battle tank that has served the Italian Army well and has been exported to several countries. However, like any weapon system, it has its strengths and weaknesses, and its effectiveness in combat will depend on a variety of factors, including the skill of the crew and the tactics used.