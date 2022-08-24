Top 8 Highest Paying Entry-Level Digital Marketing Jobs in NYC 2022

Digital marketing is one of the most in-demand skills in the job market today. And with good reason – businesses of all sizes are increasingly relying on digital channels to reach and engage their customers.

If you’re looking to start a career in digital marketing, you’re in luck. There are a number of entry-level digital marketing jobs that offer competitive salaries and plenty of room for growth.

In this article, we’ll take a look at eight of the highest paying entry-level digital marketing jobs in NYC.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Specialist

As an SEO specialist, you’ll be responsible for increasing a website’s visibility in search engine results pages (SERPs). This involves optimizing the website’s content, structure, and on-page elements like titles and metatags.

You’ll also be responsible for keeping up with the latest algorithm changes and developing strategies to stay ahead of the competition.

The average salary for an SEO specialist in NYC is $80,000 per year.

Pay-Per-Click (PPC) Manager

As a PPC manager, you’ll be responsible for planning, executing, and managing paid advertising campaigns. This includes conducting keyword research, setting up ad groups and campaigns, and monitoring campaign performance.

You’ll also need to be able to effectively manage a budget and optimize campaigns for maximum ROI.

The average salary for a PPC manager in NYC is $85,000 per year.

Social Media Manager

As a social media manager, you’ll be responsible for creating and managing a brand’s social media presence. This includes developing strategies, creating and curating content, engaging with followers, and monitoring metrics.

You’ll need to be able to effectively use a variety of social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

The average salary for a social media manager in NYC is $90,000 per year.

Content Marketing Manager

As a content marketing manager, you’ll be responsible for planning, creating, and managing all types of content. This includes blog posts, ebooks, infographics, webinars, and more.

Your goal will be to create high-quality content that resonates with your target audience and drives leads and sales.

The average salary for a content marketing manager in NYC is $95,000 per year.

Email Marketing Specialist

As an email marketing specialist, you’ll be responsible for planning and executing email marketing campaigns. This includes developing email lists, designing email templates, writing email copy, and managing send schedules.

You’ll also need to be able to track campaign results and analyze metrics to optimize future campaigns.

The average salary for an email marketing specialist in NYC is $70,000 per year.

Growth Marketer

As a growth marketer, you’ll be responsible for planning and executing marketing campaigns that drive growth. This includes developing marketing strategies, launching campaigns, and tracking results.

You’ll need to have a strong understanding of digital marketing channels and how to effectively use them to achieve desired results.

The average salary for a growth marketer in NYC is $100,000 per year.

Inbound Marketing Manager

As an inbound marketing manager, you’ll be responsible for planning and executing inbound marketing campaigns. This involves attracting strangers and turning them into leads, customers, and promoters of your brand.

You’ll need to have a strong understanding of inbound marketing methodology and how to effectively use it to achieve desired results.

The average salary for an inbound marketing manager in NYC is $105,000 per year.

Marketing Manager

As a marketing manager, you’ll be responsible for planning, executing, and managing marketing campaigns. This includes developing marketing strategies, launching campaigns, and tracking results.

You’ll need to have a strong understanding of all aspects of marketing and be able to effectively use a variety of marketing channels to achieve desired results.

The average salary for a marketing manager in NYC is $110,000 per year.

Conclusion

These are the top 8 highest paying entry-level digital marketing jobs in NYC for 2022. If you’re looking to start a career in digital marketing, these are the positions you should aim for.

What position are you interested in? Let us know in the comments below!