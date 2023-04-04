Top Five Lesser Known Casino Games

Most people are conversant with all the classic casino games such as baccarat, slots, poker, and roulette. These games are readily available at online and land-based casinos around the world. However, there are also many lesser-known casino games that you may never have heard of. In this article, we will explore some of these rare and unknown casino games.

Jackpot Darts

Jackpot Darts is an online casino game. With this game, you can bet and potentially win the progressive jackpot if you hit the bull’s eye in the darts game three times consecutively. Just like traditional darts or online billiards, Jackpot darts may seem like a game of skill. However, this variant is a type of slot machine game with entirely random outcomes. On top of the progressive jackpot, you can also wager on the outer and inner bull, treble, singles, and doubles, making it a great casino game filled with lots of fun and endless opportunity.

Derby Slots

This classic machine casino game is still being played in a few family-friendly casinos and is loved by many people. Derby slots involved a peculiar machine that was not random and featured a set payout and win pattern. Recently, online variants of the game have been made available on popular sites.

With its fantastic visual appeal, online Derby Slots is an exciting casino game with plenty of cool features.

Sic Bo

Sic bo is an online casino game that operates like a combination of craps and roulette. Sic Bo involves placing chips on a board and then betting on the outcome of a three-dice roll. You can start by placing your bet, and the dealer will shake three dice in a cage and then dump them on a table. If the outcome on the dice reflects your bet, you will get a payoff. Sic Bo is more fast-paced when compared to roulette. This online casino game can be fun if you stick with the low and easy house edge bets.

Casino War

Casino war is a niche game that is played using cards. It is ideal for anyone who loves card games and has fantastic replay value. Casino war is usually played by pitting your cards against the dealer. When your card is higher than the dealer's, then you win the bet. Online casino war comes in different variations.

Pai Gow Poker

Pai Gow poker is a lesser-known variation of an old poker game based on an ancient Chinese game with the same name. Pai Gow Poker is usually played using seven cards for each player. The players must split the cards into two hands, i.e, five-card high and two cards low. The main aim of this lesser-known game is to beat your opponent's hands. Pai Gow poker's pace is usually slow, but tensions tend to be high, making this game a proper thriller.

Conclusion

Plenty of unique and lesser-known casino games are played worldwide. Depending on your location, you may discover that some of these games are familiar. Although they are less popular, and some may be completely unknown to you, trying them out is a great way to explore the different variants of classic casino games.