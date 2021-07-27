Top ranked defensive midfielders ahead of new season

The new football season in the major leagues in Europe starts in a few weeks and with the transfer period still open, the chase is on for key players to strengthen teams. With the Euro and Copa America competitions concluding recently and the Olympics kicking off, there’s still no rush.

The chase is however expected to intensify towards the final weeks of the new season and in some cases even right into the new campaign. Some of the breakout stars in the international competitions will be seeking new homes in the new season and the level of excitement will definitely be elevated.

With the excitement of a new season always comes the anticipation from fans too, and Wincomparator will not only have these leagues in focus but also the previews, predictions, odds and comparisons as far as bookies are involved.

So, who are some of the top defensive midfielders to look out for?

Eduardo Camavinga: The French midfielder will be on duty at the Olympic Games, offering potential suitors another chance to have a look at him and just about reinforce the reasons he is considered a good talent. Last season, apart from featuring in the defensive midfield position for Rennes, he was also deployed as a box to box midfielder and did well. He has one year to go on his contract and Rennes have already indicated they are ready for offers. Manchester United have emerged as favorites to sign him.

Boubacar Kamara: French football, like it has been in the last few years, will once again dominate headlines as far as transfers are concerned. Here’s another great prospect from Ligue 1. He is only 21 and had a great season last term, coming second to Camavinga in tackles won and he is a fine passer of the ball too. He is rated at £20m, quite a bargain for such a young player.

Yves Bissouma: While Brighton had little going their way last season, they had some reasons to celebrate and mostly in terms of defensive play, and transition to attack. The players most responsible for this were Tariq Lamptey, Ben White and Yves Bissouma. While Lamptey went on to spend time out injured, White and Bissouma continued with the job. White has already been snapped up by Arsenal and it is highly unlikely Bissouma will stay on for long. He is only 24 and rated £40m, he will look like a bargain for any team that can land him at that price.

Aurelien Tchouameni: Another one from Ligue 1, this one has already been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United as the two Premier League teams seek to bolster their ranks. In France last season, the AS Monaco man ranked second for won tackles and fourth in interceptions. At the age of 21, he has been rated at £40m and rightly so.

Declan Rice: One of the few players who will be termed the best in their position despite failing to win Euro 2020 is Declan Rice. At the start of last season, he was rated at about £25m but his performance at the competition may make him too costly for most clubs. The West Ham United man is 22 years old and after attracting interest from Manchester United and many more teams, is currently rated at £100m.