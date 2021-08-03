TRADA CASINO REVIEW BY CASINOBONUSTIPS.COM

Introduction

One common thing we find amongst top casinos is a foundational reputation of consistent delivery of excellent gaming services and products. Trada Casino is one deserving member of this leading strata of online casinos. The reasons behind this are not far-fetched given the sturdy reputation of classy games, great bonuses and security that it has built since its establishment in 2011.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Trada Casino

Like every top casino in the industry today, they can only be as good as almost perfect; some lapses are bound to exist. The advantages and disadvantages of playing Trada casino are itemized as follows:

Advantages

Top level security

Speedy deposits and withdrawals

Great promotions

Disadvantages

Progressive Jackpots unavailable

Focuses majorly on slots

Games

Trada casino offers a wide variety of top notch games cutting across popular titles including slots, table games and live dealers. The casino’s gaming products are majorly geared towards slot games with over 1000 exciting slot games in their library. Trada casino games are top quality mainly because of the support from leading game providers such as NextGen Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Quckspin, NetEnt, Play’n’Go, Microgaming, IGT, Amaya Gaming, Red Tiger, iSoftBet, and so on.

Bonus Offers

Trada casino offers some lucrative bonuses to both new and existing players. The offers are described as follows:

No Deposit Bonus: When you sign up on Trada casino for the first time, you get a no deposit bonus offer of 10 free spins to Book of Dead slot game. The offer extends to your 1 st to 4 th deposits with a whopping 25 free spins. The wagering requirements attached to the no deposit bonus is 25x with a maximum bet of 4pounds. However, you must fulfill all the wagering requirements within 24hours; otherwise, you will lose the bonus.

Welcome Bonus: Also for signing up with the casino as a new player, you enjoy a very generous welcome bonus offer of 100% deposit match up to 100pounds plus 110 free spins to play Book of Dead slot game. There is however a 25x wagering requirements attached for both your deposit and the bonus. The free 110 free spins are spread across your first four deposits and you can only get the welcome bonus with a minimum deposit of 10pounds.

Payment Methods

Trada casino offers you a wide range of options to fund and withdraw from your casino account. These options are fast, secure and reliable. They include:

Bank Transfer

EcoPayz

Paypal

Neteller

Skrill

Wire Transfer

Trustly

Paysafe card

Customer Support

One of the strong pillars behind Trada casino’s good reputation in the market is that it has a vibrant and professional customer service team who are very knowledgeable and responsive to customer queries and concerns. Customers can have their queries addressed through three different platforms; email, FAQ and live chat. The FAQ is quite elaborate and sectionalized to cover most of the regular concerns that may bother customers. To visit their customer support, go to https://casinobonustips.com/reviews/trada-casino/.

Conclusion

Trada casino has been successful for over a decade at offering one of the best online gaming products and services. With them, you enjoy great variety of slot games, some live dealer and some table games. Your needs are treated with importance through their commendable customer support.