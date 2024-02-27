Tshisekedi Agrees to Preliminary Meeting with Kagame

On Tuesday, 27 February 2024, an important diplomatic engagement unfolded in Luanda, Angola, marking a potential turning point in relations between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. The meeting, hosted by Angola’s President João Lourenço, brought together DRC’s President Félix Tshisekedi and his administration for discussions that extended into the early evening.

After nearly three hours of dialogue, a breakthrough was reported by Angola’s Foreign Minister, Tete Antonio. President Félix Tshisekedi has, in principle, agreed to a future meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. This development comes amid heightened tensions over regional security and the presence of armed groups along the shared border of the DRC and Rwanda.

Minister Antonio highlighted the importance of this agreement as a foundation for further diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving long-standing issues between the two nations. The mediation process, now tasked with the challenge of organizing this high-level encounter, faces the complex realities of regional politics and the urgent need for peace and stability.

It is essential to recall the conditions set forth by President Tshisekedi ahead of any direct talks with President Kagame. The DRC’s demands include the withdrawal of Rwandan Defence Forces (RDF) troops from Congolese territory, an end to hostilities, and the disarmament and cantonment of M23 rebel forces.