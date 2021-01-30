Types of online casino bonuses

Gambling in online casinos is a rather convenient and reliable way to try own luck. No big surprise, that nowadays the gambling industry offers a lot of opportunities for players all over the world to enjoy the game. And bonuses, provided here, are amazing and exciting.

General information about online casino bonuses

Almost all online casinos offer their customers a variety of rewards – bonuses. Some casinos have more generous offers, others less, but one way or another, today each online casino has its bonus program. Bonuses are cash for free play that the online casino real money Canada provides registered users as a reward. All bonuses, conditions for their receipt, and wagering are combined into a single system – the online casino bonus policy. The main task of the bonus policy is to attract new users to the site and maintain interest in the game among regular clientele.

Main types of bonuses

To begin with, let’s clarify that bonuses are not charity. The player cannot withdraw “free” money from the account until the bonus is fully wagered according to the wagering conditions. As for the bonuses for newcomers, they are as follows. Thus, slot machines with a registration bonus – that is, those in which such a bonus can be spent most profitably – are ten times more popular than other slots. See which slot machines are represented in this pool. We will consider what registration bonuses are found.</p>

Registration bonuses

Most often such no deposit bonuses are awarded immediately after registration, even before replenishing an account in a casino. Usually, they represent free spins – “free spins” – in one or several machines. The rate at which the free spins are cleared is fixed, as is the list of slots. Usually, in this way, the casino tries to draw attention to new slot machines, which would otherwise be of little popularity. Free spins can be credited not only for registration but also for other cases.

Bonuses for experienced and existing gamblers

Each online casino rewards loyal and most active users in its way. Regular bonuses (monthly, quarterly, weekly), individual bonus rewards on their birthday, for referring a friend, for participating in tournaments, and promotions organized by this online casino are available to regular players. For a certain number of bets, all players are awarded additional bonus points – comp points, which can later be exchanged for money.

Bonuses for all categories of players

All players could be provided with free spins packages. Free spins are free spins of the reels of slot machines. Bets in them are made at the expense of the casino, and winnings go to the users’ balance. They only run on video slots. Free spins are usually given for achievements in the game or as bonuses from the house.

Conclusion

As you already understood, to receive bonus money, a player must perform certain actions, for example, register, make a deposit, invite a friend, or fulfill other conditions of an online institution. The most important points of the rules of playing for bonus money can be found only in a special section on the online casino website.

Often, gamblers rush to take advantage of bonus money and fall are disappointed when they find out that they have played against the rules of the casino and are not allowed to withdraw the long-awaited winnings from the account.