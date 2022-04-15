UK-Rwanda Migration Partnership || Home Secretary Patel signed the deal on behalf of UK Gov’t

Rwanda and the United Kingdom on Thursday 14 April 2022 officially announced a deal that will see the latter relocate immigrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda, a partnership that has been touted as the first of its kind and one that will provide a global solution to the global migration crisis.

Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Dr. Vincent Biruta and UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, officially announced the partnership dubbed the ‘Rwanda-UK Migration and Economic Development Partnership.