Untold Stories from Rwanda: He nearly became a child soldier, but a momentary slip-up up saved him. This was right after surviving war and genocide in Rwanda. Having survived these traumatic events, Rubens Mukunzi went on to become a renown cyclist and journalist, only to experience violent repression for his work in Rwanda. He shares his story of surviving these events and the responsibility of survivors and witnesses. THE WORLD MUST KNOW!

Testimony by Rubens Mukunzi hosted by Delphine Yandamutso, Claude Gatebuke and Freeman Bikorwa