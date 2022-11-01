US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Calls on Rwanda to Halt its Support to M23 in Eastern DRC

By David Himbara

Meanwhile, DR Congo has expelled the Rwandan ambassador in retaliation for Rwanda’s support to M23 militia.

Chaired by Senator Robert Menendez, the United States’ Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC) stated that it is “calling on Rwanda to halt its support for M23 rebels in eastern DRC.” SFRC added that M23 is responsible for killing Congolese citizens and UN peacekeepers and that “M23 and its backers merit international condemnation and must be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, on October 29, 2022, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) expelled Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga, in retaliation for Kigali’s support to M23 militia. Ambassador Karera was given 48 hours to leave DRC. Stay tuned.