Victoire Ingabire’s Call for Development and Liberty in Rwanda

Victoire Ingabire, leader of DALFA Umurinzi, the Rwandan party that calls for Development and Liberty for All, explains her commitment to non-violent political advocacy in all circumstances, her country having experience so many years of wars and political violence.

In this interview Victoire outlines the key elements in her party’s programmatic documents that provide a path for economic progress and especially the need for good relations with neighboring countries, which presently is not the case.