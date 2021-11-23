WHEN THE DUTCH ORANGE BECAME DARK: How the Netherlands knowingly and actively empowered an oppressor in Rwanda

In the aftermath of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the Netherlands was among the first countries to respond to international humanitarian appeals to help Rwanda overcome an unprecedented post-disaster crisis. Like many other international actors on the ground at the time, the Netherlands, through direct bilateral aid, committed enormous resources to help Rwanda rise from its ashes. It was the period of implementation of emergency aid programs.

Later, Dutch support was streamlined for the rehabilitation of the justice sector through institutional capacity building of the Rwandan Ministry of Justice. The capacity building framework covered both training costs and overheads such as the payment of civil servants’ salaries. This documentary investigated and uncovered how Dutch support for the establishment of judicial institutions and law enforcement agencies in Rwanda over the past 20 years has created a powerful system of oppression disguised as tools of justice.

This documentary also reveals incredible, shocking and appalling facts about the shameful behavior of the Dutch government in the face of Rwanda’s extradition requests and incredible facts about the appalling judicial process that extradited people are forced to go through in the presence of the indifferent eyes of the Dutch authorities.

