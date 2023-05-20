Boston is a city in Massachusetts, located in the northeastern USA, with a population of approximately 694,000 as of 2021. It also has major healthcare facilities, biotech industries, and research institutions contributing to its economy. Boston is the center of transportation and receives many commercial trucks on its highways and city streets.

Unfortunately, truck accidents are very common in Boston because of the high traffic of these vehicles on the city’s roads. These accidents are devastating and cause injuries, fatalities, traffic disruptions, and property damage. From 2014 to 2011, five percent of the accidents involved trucks, and three percent of this figure caused injuries that led to incapacitation. With all these disturbing statistics about truck accidents in Boston, the victims need the services of personal injury lawyers.

These attorneys are essential to the victims of truck accidents. They carry out the investigation and determine what took place, who was responsible, and if there was any violation of the laws. In addition, personal injury lawyers assist in identifying all liable parties and holding them accountable. It is, therefore, important for all truck accident victims to know that Boston truck accident attorneys can help them secure a fair settlement for their injuries and losses.

This article will answer who is responsible for truck accident injuries in Boston and give the legal framework for the cases. Let’s begin.

Truck driver

Truck drivers can be held responsible for the accident in Boston if their negligent activities contributed to the truck accidents. The activities considered negligent on the trucker’s side include speeding, fatigue, and distracted driving. In addition, if a maintenance problem or cargo shift is the main contributor to the accident, the trucker can be held responsible.

Carrier

A trucking company is responsible for hiring and training truckers. If the company hires drivers with driving infractions on their records or company records that do not indicate proper training, the carrier or the company will be held accountable for the truck accident.

Cargo shipper and loader

Some carriers take contracts from other companies to transport or ship cargo. They may transport cargo sealed all the way through, and only they handle it. All the parties involved in this arrangement, i.e., the shipper, loader, cargo originator, and transporter, are accountable and can be held liable if they practice negligence.

Other vendors

The carrier’s operations may involve other vendors, depending on the size of the carrier. These include administrative jobs such as conducting background checks and alcohol and drug tests, recruiting drivers, truck maintenance, repair, and dispatching work, and another part of fleet operations. Any third-party tradesperson can be held responsible if their negligence results in a truck accident.

Truck manufacturers and spare parts makers

Accidents may happen due to the truck itself, or if some components fail to function. Truck part failures include brake failures, tire blowouts, or issues in the steering and coupling systems. A product liability claim may hold the manufacturer and distributor accountable if these parts or systems were defective from the beginning.

Contractors and Government agencies

If anything, a government agency or a contractor is responsible for causing the accident, and the concerned agency can be held responsible. Incidents for which the government and road contractors may be responsible are roadway hazards.

In conclusion, truck accidents in Boston can cause traumatizing injuries and damages that lead to emotional stress and financial losses for the victims. All road users and parties involved in the trucking industry are responsible for observing the laws that can curb truck accidents. Making responsible parties accountable for their actions can help prevent such accidents and enhance road safety.