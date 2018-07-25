SOS RWANDA: APPEAL TO PRESIDENT KAGAME TO STOP CRIMINAL PLOTS AGAINST POLITICAL PRISONER VICTOIRE INGABIRE UMUHOZA.

PRESS RELEASE

Since her transfer from the Kigali Central prison to Mageragere prison, Mrs Victoire Ingabire has been put in the same cell with a lady detainee who happen to be a former army officer and well known to be working with the DMI.

Ever since, Victoire Ingabire has been subjected to harassment and open threat by this lady. The situation has reached such a climax that Victoire Ingabire can no longer sleep without fearing for her life.

According to reliable sources, with the new security tension along the Rwandan DRC and Burundi border, the Rwandan security services are scared stiff at having a national rallying figure in the person of an iron will lady like Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza inside the country.

Prison officials, working with DMI have introduced the suspected spy in the same room with Mrs Ingabire Umuhoza. Mrs Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza was once removed from private room to public wing with 800 other women, hoping it would be easier to stage manage any act of violence. It did not work. DMI then went back to the drawing board and have found the new tactic of infiltrating a spy in the very room of Victoire Ingabire purposely to harass her and break her morale. As usual they expect the international community to dismiss a likely stage-managed murder as illogical.

The security services have lost hope in her after they failed to convince her to join the ruling party band wagon, and her refusal to drop her appeal case against the government at the African Court for Human and People’s Rights. Killing by poisoning has failed as the food is brought to her from outside prison.

We appeal to President Kagame to rein on this criminal machine of DMI and stop them from engaging in this heinous activity.

We appeal to the international community to urgently call upon the RPF government to refrain from this despicable plot to harm an innocent person.

Done in London, on July 25, 2018

Justin Bahunga,

FDU-Inkingi Commissioner for External Relations and spokesperson.

Contacts: infocomrelext@fdu-rwanda.com; info@fdu-rwanda.com;

Phone: +44-7988-883-576