10-Panel Drug Test: Everything You Need to Know

A 10-panel drug test will check for the ten most commonly used drugs. This usually includes five prescription drugs and five street drugs.

A standard 10-panel drug test usually tests a person’s urine. This is an easy method since these drugs leave traces in urine after it leaves the body.

According to a study published in the journal Analytical Toxicology, urine testing is more effective at detecting substance use than other tests such as saliva tests.

Some tests use blood or hair to detect drugs. While these tests may be more accurate in some instances, the process can be more complex.

Because of its simplicity and accuracy, many administrators prefer urine tests.

What Drugs Can the Test Find?

A 10-panel drug test will check the individual for ten types of drugs. These are the most common drugs that people abuse, prescription and street drugs.

Marijuana. Marijuana and its resins will be tested in 10-panel drug tests, including:

marijuana

hashish

extracts, including THC oil, wax, and glass

Cocaine. Cocaine and other narcotics containing cocaine, such as freebase or crack cocaine, will be detected in 10-panel drug testing.

Opioids. Opioids are available in various forms, ranging from prescription medications to illicit street narcotics. The following are a few of the most common:

smoked opium

heroin

morphine

codeine

oxycodone

hydrocodone

Benzodiazepines or Benzos. Benzodiazepines, or benzos, are popular substances checked for in 10-panel drug tests.

diazepam (Valium)

alprazolam (Xanax)

lorazepam (Ativan)

Amphetamines. The test identifies the following amphetamines:

methamphetamine or meth

amphetamine sulfate or speed

attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications such as Ritalin and Adderall

Barbiturates. Several barbiturates leave metabolites that a 10-panel drug test may detect. These are some of them:

amobarbital

phenobarbitol

phenobarbital

secobarbital

Individual Drugs. The test will also look for signs of certain medicines, such as:

phencyclidine (PCP)

methadone

methaqualone (Quaaludes)

propoxyphene

Detection Times

A 10-panel drug test can help screen for drug abuse, but it is not perfect.

The time taken for the body to eliminate the drug’s byproducts is called the detection time. Different drugs have different detection times.

The type of drug used, the amount taken, and the speed at which the metabolism operates can affect the detection time.

A 10-panel drug test does not reveal if the individual is taking the drug. Because the tests measure the byproducts of drug metabolism, they can’t detect the amount of drug circulating in the blood.

How and When to Get One

Online 10-panel drug tests can be ordered from various specialist shops that sell pharmaceutical equipment. The best way to order a test is through your doctor or lab.

Some kits can be purchased and sent to the lab by the individual. However, this last option is a little more complicated.

Many doctors and companies will work directly with the lab that analyses the test results. It is easy to work with them to complete the test.

What to Expect

A company or organization may require that a person take a 10-panel drug screen. They will usually give notice within 24 hours. Certain professions may require that the person agrees to random drug testing if they do not have any prior knowledge.

The test administrator may give you special instructions. These instructions could include not drinking water for more than two hours before the test or not urinating during the test.

Procedure. The test environment can vary depending on the person administering it. Because these tests require urine, bathrooms are a common location. Sometimes, an administrator might ask someone to use a specific bathroom to perform the test.

Administrators may consider taking precautions to prevent contamination. This could include turning off the tap water in the bathrooms or adding dye to the toilet water. This will make the test more accurate and prevent any tampering.

Rarely, the same-sex administrator may stay in the same room as the person to ensure they pass the test.

Taking the Test. The test is simple. A person begins to urinate and then collects their urine in the cup. The person then seals the container and gives the sample to the administrator. To pass the drug test, people also use fake pee or quality fake urine.

Analyzing the Results. The lab will test your urine for ten drugs once the sample is provided. Some tests provide immediate results and can analyze urine samples right away. Most samples will be sent to a laboratory for analysis. This can take several days.

What Do the Results Mean

Positive Results. Positive results indicate that the drug or its byproducts have been detected in the individual’s body in detectable quantities. This shows that they may have recently used the drug.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration points out that federal employees and workers in other safety fields can request a second lab to test their specimens if they get a positive result. False positives can result in disciplinary action against the individual.

Negative Results. Negative results indicate that drugs were not detected or not in sufficient quantities to be detected. This does not mean that the individual has not used the drug in the past or will not again.

Inconclusive Results. The test was unsuccessful if the result was inconclusive. If the findings are inconclusive, labs may order the test again.

The most common drug test is not a 10-panel drug test. Employers who need testing will typically use a 4- to a 5-panel drug test and an alcohol test. Some professions that involve personal or public safety might require regular 10-panel drug testing.

10-panel drug tests can detect ten substances in a short window. The detection time for each drug will vary depending on the individual and their metabolism.

Labs might do a second check to confirm positive drug results and prevent false positives. If the results are not conclusive, the person may need to repeat the test.