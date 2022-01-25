Play ‘n Go releases the first slot of 2022: Tale of Kyubiko

At the beginning of 2022, Play’n Go will immediately add a new game to its portfolio: Tale of Kyubiko. In the new slot with an oriental gaming theme, Goddess Inari casts her spell on the reels of the game field. Inari is a shapeshifting goddess who can take the form of a human and a fox. Check out review Yoju official site saltystudiosaus.com to learn more about new slots.

The new slot machine has a strong focus on design: according to the pokie maker, the artistic style of the slot machine has been taken into account by the way the characters move on the reels.

The theme is inspired by Japanese folklore: the goddess Inari symbolises prosperity and success in some Asian cultures.

Inari’s Fortune is notable for the push feature activated when Stacked Wilds land partially on a reel.

This game is all about the Inari Wild feature; if triggered, you are also guaranteed to startInari’s Dance re-spins.

On the Play ‘n Go website, the pokie developer says the following about the new release:

“Tale of Kyubiko is a fantastic example of a game with a high entertainment value. There is A rich storied throughout the pokie; our clear focus on storytelling and creating exceptional visuals to complement it is evident through the main character Inari. Players will see how Inari physically changes shape as they play, which creates an amazing effect”.

Tale of Kyubiko also features medium volatility, varying RTPs up to a maximum of 96.29%, and returns up to 2250x the bet.

The Play’n Go slot machine has been available since January 6, 2022, in Australian online casinos that have partnered with Play’n Go.

About Play’n Go

Play’n Go is an online casino game developer from Sweden founded in 1996.

From 2004 it would start releasing its casino games as a partner supplier for other game makers after a few years.

As an independent game maker, it would prove to be highly successful as well, as Play’n Go is now regarded as one of the largest game makers in the industry.

Play’n Go is known for recent releases such as Gigantoonz, Moon Princess 100, and Lover Joker.